NDE RELEASES SECOND DRAFT OF HEALTH EDUCATION STANDARDS

News Release

July 29, 2021

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) released the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards and is seeking input from the public. The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process.

Public input played a role in the development of the standards and the NDE appreciates the civic engagement and participation over the last several months. Although developed by Nebraska educators, content experts, and medical professionals across the state, the NDE also listened to the voices of Nebraskans. Following public comment, the NDE closely examined the Human Growth and Development strand and removed/revised sex education within the Health Education Standards.

State law requires updates to the standards for reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies every seven years. The NDE expanded that effort to review and update standards for each content area every seven years. Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for health education in Nebraska.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences for students. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques, or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The draft Health Education Standards are available for review and input at https://www.education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/.