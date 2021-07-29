News Release - VCOR - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07-29-21 approximately 0922 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marston Ave, Barton VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Clara Bruno
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
VICTIM: Annie McGrail
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-29-21 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from McGrail, advising Bruno was not abiding by her
Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Through investigation it was revealed that Bruno has had contact
with McGrail, as well as being within 300' of her, in violation of her Conditions of Release. Bruno was
issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 08-17-21 at 1000
hrs to answer to this charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-17-21 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans County
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208