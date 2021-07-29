News Release - VCOR - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07-29-21 approximately 0922 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marston Ave, Barton VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Clara Bruno

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

VICTIM: Annie McGrail

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-29-21 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from McGrail, advising Bruno was not abiding by her

Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Through investigation it was revealed that Bruno has had contact

with McGrail, as well as being within 300' of her, in violation of her Conditions of Release. Bruno was

issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 08-17-21 at 1000

hrs to answer to this charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-17-21 1000 hrs

COURT: Orleans County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208