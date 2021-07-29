Texas Actor Allen Bonilla Is a Promising Act To Follow With His Exceptional and Challenging Performances
Multi-talented Actor Allen Bonilla Is A New Household NameDALLAS, TX, US, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented actor Allen Bonilla has as many projects to his name as he does talents. His performance skills include comedy, various dance styles, stunts and much, much more. In the past decade, Bonilla has entertained the masses - and fans are taking notice. Most recently, Bonilla went behind the camera to work as director of Vid Chronicles, the contemporary hit show on YouTube. In this role, he worked alongside Jamaican megastar Romario Facey, owner of Romario Facey Productions, which is a division of Vid Chronicles.
Vid Chronicles focuses on inspiring and thought-provoking short videos that teach valuable life lessons to it’s 972,000 subscribers. The videos depict stories of ordinary people who are often faced with difficult decisions or challenges. Each show has a favorable outcome — and gives hope and promise that good people still exist in this world. The straightforward morals and positive messages are a warm welcome in a world full of adversity . The unified Vid Chronicles team vows that it’s their duty to make a difference and stand up for what’s right. Subscribe to their YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/VidChronicles/videos.
Bonilla also stars in an upcoming feature film OverDoze, a multi-lingual crime story about drug abuse and an illegal drug business in a Nepali community from Texas. The film is scheduled to be released in October 2021. Directed by Suman Paudel, a Dallas based Nepali Filmmaker, produced by DaDa Production and filmed in Dallas, Texas.
Bonilla began acting in 2008 and many memorable moments led up to his successful career. He has worked in countless commercials, films, television and even performed voice-overs for popular radio advertisements in the Dallas area. After many years of hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry, Bonilla has become a household name. In the industry, he is known as a reliable and creative actor to work with. He’s ready to take on new and challenging roles. He is represented by Acclaim Talent and Icon Studios Dallas.
