Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International launches new group of services for heir-location
BOULDER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES , July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International is excited to announce the launch of a new suite of services known as ‘Heir-Locate’ services. The same infrastructure that has allowed LII to put unrecovered assets back in the hands of their rightful owners will now allow us to locate heirs in matters of estate, insurance, and other financial matters. Lauth is expanding its expertise in order to offer a more robust suite of services to support our clients.
What are heir-locate services? It is the process of identifying heirs/beneficiaries of property or estates, or the process of fact-finding to assist in the confirmation of heirship. Professionals who typically utilize these services are either probate attorneys or court appointed guardians who are required to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities during the course of a case. Corporations also utilize heir-locate services to assist in the mitigation of any unclaimed liability carried on the company’s balance sheet. Private investigators are not typically the first professionals who come to mind in the case of heir-location services, but their skillsets are highly conducive to fulfilling financial due-diligence.
Most online people-finder instant-search database options utilize old, outdated public record information. Whereas a private investigator specializes in locating people through the use of confidential data and other resources not readily available to the public. Resulting in current contact information for potential heirs or beneficiaries. Lauth’s private investigators work hand in hand with its staff of genealogical researchers to identify potential heirs and locate beneficiaries.
Lauth Investigations International is a family-owned-and-operated private investigation firm that has been providing verified intelligence to clients for over 30 years. Lauth Investigations has offices in Indianapolis, IN and Boulder, CO and genealogical researchers strategically located throughout the United States with capabilities of research internationally. LII maintains an A+ rating with the BBB and is a member of APG.
Christie Haas
