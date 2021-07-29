Construction begins on ND 16 near Beach next week

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction will begin Tuesday, August 3, on North Dakota Highway 16, two miles south of Golva to Jct. of 1st Ave. NW in Beach.

The project will include milling, asphalt overlay, pavement marking and rumble strips on Highway 16.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be present and speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone. A width restriction of 16 feet will be in place throughout the milling and overlay operations and oil may be present on the roadway.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and should plan accordingly. The project is expected to be completed early this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.