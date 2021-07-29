Sókn Engineering Introduces Mubashir Kazi as an Advisory Board Member

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering today announced that Mubashir "Bash" Kazi has become the latest addition to its Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to formally welcome Bash to our advisory board," said CEO & President, Cassie Monaco. "With Bash's vast and deep knowledge of the technology sector, finance, and bringing programs and products to market across multiple industries, Sókn will greatly benefit from his expertise and strong global leadership perspective."

Mr. Kazi is the founder & CEO of KIG, a security and defense sector investment and management firm that has executed and delivered on programs worth several billion dollars with US government agencies since 2002. He has over 30 years of information technology, security, project management and engineering experience at Fortune 500 companies including 3M and Exxon. Mr. Kazi holds engineering and technology management degrees from McGill University, Canada and Stanford University. Over the past 4 years, Bash has invested, developed and deployed in unique hyper realistic simulation platforms and cyber ranges at internationally recognized institutions such as the University of Texas, San Antonio and the U.S. Naval Post-Graduate School, both of which are Centers of Academic Excellence for cyber security, to provide a unique cyber security training experience and curriculum that fills the urgent global resource and talent shortage in IT and OT security. In his spare time, Mr. Kazi is an avid polo and squash player.

"We are honored to have Bash as part of our Advisory Board and deeply appreciate his commitment to further the vision of Sókn Engineering. We look forward to working with him to deepen the mission and expand the impact of women in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as we continue to foster and help guide the next generation of women inventors and executives in the S.T.E.M. fields,” said Cassie Monaco

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering is a woman-owned S.T.E.M. Company that seeks out and develops technology that have commercial viability with a particular focus on promoting women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering , and Mathematics. Sókn's first product in its portfolio, the HyperFund EngineTM, are highly complex proprietary predictive mathematical algorithms for the FinTech industry. Sókn’s HyperFund EngineTM offers the industry an end-to-end solution applied to commercial applications, the individual consumer, or any organization looking to predict price movements accurately and consistently in the commodities market.

Find out more about Sókn Engineering at www.SoknEngineering.com