Construction scheduled to begin next week on US 2 bridge in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on the U.S. Highway 2 bridge crossing the Souris River in southeast Minot, August 2.

The bridge deck overlay project also includes the installation of new guard railing and repair to existing bridge structure.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, with an 11-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the project.

Speed will be reduced throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected. A flagger may be present to guide traffic.

The project is expected to be completed the first week of October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

