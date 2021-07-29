PLAYTIME MARKETPLACE NY: INFLUENTIAL BRAZILIAN BRANDS PARTICIPATE BOTH IN PERSON AND ON DIGITAL PLATFORM

Kids Trends

Vivid colors, animal prints and sustainable footwear are at the forefront of Playtime Ny

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first summer season in-person fair for many Brazilian brands in 18 months, the tradeshow will take place August 1st - 3rd in NYC and at Playtime Marketplace, a B2B digital platform that includes more than 400 international brands in the children’s segments. Many of the brands will be focused on the importance of sustainable footwear for children and using this as an opportunity to create a new generation of sustainable footwear buyers. Brazilian Footwear, an exports promotion program maintained by the Brazilian Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) is supporting all the Brazilian brands at Playtime NY.

Playtime NY will take place for the first time in its on-site format since the beginning of the pandemic. “The fair attracts buyers from the main boutiques and chain stores in the children’s segment in the US, the main market for Brazilian footwear abroad,” says Abicalçados' Trade Promotion analyst, Ruisa Scheffel. She further notes that in the first half of 2021, North American buyers imported 6.36 million pairs that generated $88 million, an increase of 44.4% in volume and 30.85% in revenue in relation to the first half of 2020.

Playtime Marketplace, the digital platform, has more than 7000 registered buyers from all over the world and allows brands to sell directly through the platform, in a 100% digital format. Scheffel emphasizes that the digital platform has a meticulous curatorship, which focuses on relevant brands that work with sustainability and social responsibility. “It is a positioning platform for this growing audience,” she says.

The brands Dalai Beachwear, Matuschka Mia, Mini Melissa, Planet Sea and Tnin Shoes are on the market place with the support of Brazilian Footwear.

MINI MELISSA

Mini Melissa embarks on a journey through different paradises, to remind us that it is necessary to transform, evolve and explore our ability to take new paths. It's time to celebrate our existence and the collection, called Paradise, features cute, colorful shoes with lots of fashion information, in addition to a strong bet on comfort. The sandals with velcro openings, plastisol applications and comfortable insoles make up to Mini Melissa paradise. Emphasis on papete models, which are already hits. Redesigned, they appear in even more colorful and very comfortable versions. Also pay attention to the model that has rainbow strips, in the best walking-on-the-cloud style. Wide Sandal, the brand's success inspired by the 90s, also gets its Mini Melissa version and is a highlight in the portfolio. All products are vegan and have sustainable attributes, with up to 30% recycled raw material.

Another highlight of the Paradise collection are the already traditional Mini Melissa partnerships. With Disney, the Princess' magical universe is translated into sneakers with applications, bicolor sandals and a lot of comfort. Disney's main heroines will now be in the outfits of the little ones with a lot of tutti-frutti smell, the unmistakable aroma of Mini Melissa.

MATUSCHKA MIA

For the new collection, they will be featuring their renowned Animal Print and fun color combinations. For the first time, they will be launching an entire clothing collection to match the shoes. The highlight will be the metallic jaguar print, which is a mix of their most popular styles: the Animal Print and lots of shine. In addition, their beautiful natural rope sole is super comfortable and light for everyday use. The signature Oxford Zeus also reappears to complete the collection with comfort and style.

TNIN SHOES

Teaching children to be “sustainable from start” and how important it is to connect to sustainability, the collection brings a mix and match of fun bright colors with their trademark stripes. Locally produced in Brazil, the brand seeks to minimize its environmental footprint, through responsible sourcing.



About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an exports promotion program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development, trade promotion and image actions focusing on the international market. Learn more: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To reach these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse trade promotion actions that aim to promote exports and to value Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business networking meetings, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in important international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion formers to get to know the Brazilian manufacturing structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Learn more: www.apexbrasil.com.br.