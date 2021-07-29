VARStreet Announces Integration with Payroc Payment Gateway
With this integration will provide VARStreet resellers in the USA and Canada can now accept payments through Payroc payment gateway
Our integration with Payroc is just one more way we help resellers collaborate with their customers in real-time for better service experience.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet, a leading business management software for VARs in the IT and office supplies industry, successfully integrated with the widely popular Payroc payment gateway.
Payroc is a leading online payment platform that allows merchants to authorize, settle and manage credit card transactions via websites. VARStreet resellers need to set up a merchant account with Payroc to accept payments.
Payroc payment gateway integration with VARStreet will allow resellers to charge, authorize and pre-authorize credit card payments through Payroc. This integration has been implemented for the storefront as well as in BackOffice.
In addition to Payroc, VARStreet integrates with other leading payment gateways, including PayPal, Stripe, Authorize.net, Intuit Payment Solution, Moneris, and Vantiv. VARStreet also integrates with shipping carriers and software applications like NetSuite ERP, Salesforce CRM, QuickBooks accounting tool and more, to enable its customers to manage their businesses.
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc. said, "Many of our US and Canadian resellers had enquired about offering support for Payroc to collect payments and we are happy to make this option available. He further added "Our integration with Payroc is just one more way we help resellers collaborate with their customers in real-time for better service experience"
About VARStreet
VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fueled with over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Techdata, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
