New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021, 2343 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Rd. in the Town of Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)

ACCUSED: Stephen M. Pratt Jr.

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/28/2021 at 2343 Hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Quarry Rd. in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Stephen M. Pratt Jr. (33) of Middlebury, VT.

While speaking with Pratt, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Pratt was screened for DUI (Drugs) and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1 (Drugs).

Pratt was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department and the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.