Kazan Palace by TASIGO: Community Lifeline for Families and Animals
Social initiatives that benefit the community at large are a priority at the hotel.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Kazan Palace by TASIGO its first certification. Kazan Palace by TASIGO is the first hotel in Russia to receive Green Globe Certification.
Social initiatives that benefit the community at large are a priority at the hotel. Tasigo Hotels encourages its employees to engage in charitable activities, support orphanages, help homeless animals and work toward a better environment by motivating guests and partners to make positive changes in their lifestyles.
Kazan Palace team members have been involved with various community projects.
Ronald McDonald House – Junior Chef
Ronald McDonald House in Kazan provides accommodation and support for parents whose children receive long-term treatment at the Children's Republican Clinical Hospital. Ronald McDonald House gives families with seriously ill children the opportunity not to be separated during ongoing treatment. A young resident of the House, Leonid Samokhotin dreams of becoming a famous chef and creating his own authentic cuisine. A special meeting was organized at the hotel which brought Leonid closer to the fulfillment of his long-cherished wish. Ilya Frolov, the Chef at the Kazan Palace by Tasigo Hotel, met Leonid, the main guest of the evening and showed him the cornerstone of all the restaurants - the kitchen. Leonid visited the restaurant's kitchen for the first time and watched real professionals work and how production is properly organized to create truly authentic dishes. Leonid became a junior chef for the night and, under the guidance of Ilya Frolov, assembled his own unique burger. Later, the future chef proudly presented the dish to his family and friends!
Hospital Children Project – Creative Masterclasses
In support of the Hospital Children project which is part of the To The Children charity organization of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan Palace Hotel by Tasigo provides free-of-charge conference rooms for charitable masterclasses such as painting and making wax candles with herbs or creating essential oils. All funds raised are used to pay hospital babysitters, who are on call around the clock with children from the infant home in case a child is admitted to the hospital for treatment. The charity's volunteers, Elvira Mukhitova and Marina Sharafutdinova, organized the project - charity workshops at the end of last year.
Community of Champions
There was also a meeting of the Community of Champions - a motivational community of the Hypnotherapy Center of the charitable organization To The Children, which helps children with disabilities to practice riding on horseback. At the meeting, like-minded people share useful information with each other, support and help each other, share successes and interesting facts related to horses, hypnotherapy, horseback riding, preparation for para-competitions and holding interesting events for people with disabilities.
Animal Welfare
Kazan Palace by TASIGO’s philosophy is to provide high-quality service for hotel guests as well as to care about local animals.
A special project was launched to help homeless animals at the beginning of 2021. The hotel worked in collaboration with Help the Mongrel, a shelter for homeless dogs and cats. New dog booths were built for the shelter and veterinary services provided while staff members helped provide physical assistance with the canines. Last June, hotel staff donated animal food to the shelter, helped clean the premises and each participant enjoyed spending time with the dogs by taking them for a walk in the woods.
“We were glad to be able to communicate with and touch the beautiful dogs who enjoyed our visit and the opportunity to walk together outdoors. Being able to share the joy of the moment with our guests was also a heart-warming experience. The staff of the shelter thanked us for our support, because together we can help with finding new owners for the animals and thereby rescue more of them,” said Serkan Aslan the General Manager Kazan Palace by TASIGO.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Uliana Anufrieva
PR Manager
Kazan Palace Hotel by Tasigo
Kalinina Street 3b
Kazan 420043
Tatarstan
RUSSIA
P: + 7 987 06 06 377
+7 9172 307307
E: pr@kazanpalace.com
W: kazanpalace.com/en/home
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here