Van der Valk Hotel Nieuwerkerk Devises New Ways to Retain Staff
Van der Valk Hotel Nieuwerkerk is to be commended for retaining all of its staff during the Corona pandemic.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Van der Valk Hotel Nieuwerkerk aan de Ijssel for the third consecutive year.
Van der Valk Hotel Nieuwerkerk is located in the middle of the ‘Randstad’, in a peaceful and green environment between Rotterdam and Gouda. Perfect for a moment of relaxation, a formal business meeting or dinner in the cheerful restaurant. The hotel is part of the Van der Valk family owned and run hotel chain, consisting of more than 100 hotels. For over 150 years a sense of sustainability has been important to the family, as hotels and restaurants continue to be built based on the idea that the next generation will manage each property.
The property remains committed to its sustainability goals and vision despite many challenges arising from Covid-19 restrictions.
Special Dining Experiences
Van der Valk Hotel Nieuwerkerk is to be commended for retaining all of its staff during the Corona pandemic. The hotel has been open since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, however the restaurant was temporarily closed for a couple of months.
“We had to be creative to keep everyone’s job which was very important to us. We introduced food delivery services in the neighbourhood and guests could also pick up meals from the hotel. On holidays we prepared special brunch boxes for our take-away menu. To make all of this happen we needed all our staff. And we still do!” said Stefan van der Leer, who works in the HR Department.
When the restaurant was closed there were still guests staying at the property who needed food and beverages. The management and Chefs at the hotel decided to create a unique and intimate in-dining experience where guests were treated to a delicious 3 course menu in the comfort of their room. In this way, staff members had work to do while guests could enjoy the luxury services of the hotel.
The Flower Garden
On the roof of the hotel, the chefs maintain a thriving “flower garden” in the warmer months. A variety of seasonal flowers and herbs are grown in the flower garden and a beehive is also in operation. All produce is put to good use in the kitchen! The colourful flowers take the appearance of any dish to the next level and the fresh herbs provide a taste explosion. The golden honey? It is used daily in the breakfast section adding a hint of regional flavour to morning offerings.
Eco-friendly Mobility
The property has built its third dedicated area for storing bicycles to promote sustainable transportation. Several regular bikes and electric bikes can be rented at the hotel and maps of biking routes are distributed to all guests. Fifteen charging points are available for e-vehicles at the hotel and guests are encouraged to use the parking lot for carpooling with other people. Car sharing helps reduce carbon emissions and the hotel’s footprint.
Contact
Stefan van der Leer
HR Department
Hotel Rotterdam – Nieuwerkerk
Parallelweg Zuid 185
2914 LE Nieuwerkerk aan den Ijssel
THE NETHERLANDS
P +31 180 321103
E Nieuwerkerk@valk.nl
W www.hotelnieuwerkerk.nl
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
