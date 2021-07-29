The African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum Launches Nationwide Tour
The museum is important because it creates a bridge for students to learn about aviation history.
Education is important but more important than that is constant education never stopping and always going forward for the betterment of mankind and improving our community.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation’s partnership with Chauncey E. Spencer II continues to grow the awareness of the contribution of African Americans in Aviation with a three-city summer tour. This traveling museum is significant because it focuses on the life of a pioneer, Chauncey Spencer who fought for racial equality and changed the course of aviation and social history in America. He met with then Senator Harry S. Truman and convinced him to support the inclusion of African Americans in the U. S. Air Force.
— Chauncey E. Spencer II
“I think this trip is very important, this is the second year that we’ve traveled cross-country and each time we have defined the purpose with success. Education is important but more important than that is constant education, never stopping and always going forward for the betterment of mankind and improving our community,” states Mr. Spencer.
The traveling museum is driven by Chauncey E. Spencer II accompanied by Lavelle DeHughes, NCRF scholarship alum and scholarship recipient at Tuskegee University Institute of Aviation program where he is majoring in Aerospace Science Engineering. He also has the distinction of being chosen as a 2021 Red Tails Scholar. Mr. Spencer is excited to have LaVelle with him knowing he will have the opportunity to share some valuable history of the Tuskegee Airmen that will enhance his journey.
The tour will start out in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at the EAA Adventure Airshow (7/26-8/1); in Chicago, Illinois, it will visit Wendell Phillips Academy High School, Coffey School of Aeronautics, and Dunbar Vocational High School (8/2-8/4); in Detroit, Michigan stops are scheduled at Charles Wright African American Museum and Coleman Young International Airport (8/5–8/7).
As part of NCRF’s S.T.E.A.M. program, the traveling museum exists to inspire students interested in aviation and the Aerospace industry. Dr. Theresa Price comments, “There would be no Tuskegee Airmen, no Red Tails without Mr. Spencer. He paved the way for black pilots and astronauts. We want all to know, young and old, about the history and sacrifices made by the black aviators who were responsible for convincing Congress to include blacks in the pre-World War II Civilian Pilot Training Program.”
NCRF is a 501c3 organization that has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information, and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
