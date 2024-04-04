African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum, powered by NCRF Celebrates Contributions of Black Aviators in Houston
Education is important but more important than that is constant education, never stopping and always going forward for the betterment of mankind and improving our community,””HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation’s partnership with Chauncey E. Spencer II continues to grow awareness of the contributions of African Americans in Aviation with an upcoming stop that includes Houston, Texas. The interactive traveling museum is significant because it focuses on the life of pioneer, Chauncey Spencer, who fought for racial equality and changed the course of aviation and social history in America. He met with then Senator Harry S. Truman and convinced him to support the inclusion of African Americans in the U. S. Air Force.
— Chauncey E. Spencer II, Academic Motivational Program
“I think this trip is very important. This is the fourth year that we’ve traveled cross-country and each time; we have defined the purpose successfully. Education is important, but more important than that is constant education, never stopping and always going forward for the betterment of mankind and improving our community,” states Mr. Spencer.
The museum, powered by National College Resources Foundation, will exhibit at the Lone Star Air Museum, 155551 Aerospace Ave, Houston, Texas 77034 from April 5 to April 7, 2024.
As part of NCRF’s S.T.E.A.M. program, the traveling museum exists to inspire students interested in aviation and the aerospace industry. NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price comments, “There would be no Tuskegee Airmen, no Red Tails without Mr. Spencer. He paved the way for Black pilots and astronauts. We want all to know, young and old, about the history and sacrifices made by the Black aviators who were responsible for convincing Congress to include Blacks in the pre-World War II Civilian Pilot Training Program.”
For more information about NCRF and its programs, please visit www.ncrfoundation.org.
About the National College Resources Foundation
Now in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved,
underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
