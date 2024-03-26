As seen on Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show, National College Resources Foundation brings two expos and access to millions
EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing mission to break down barriers to education for underserved and underrepresented youth across the country, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is hosting two college expos to uplift and empower Brown and Black students to go to college with the 1st Annual Chicago Latino College Expo Thursday, April 4th at Northeastern Illinois University and the 7th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ Saturday, April 6, 2024, at NEIU’s sister college Chicago State University.
Research shows that 90% of jobs require some college, and with technology being a root of the new millennium, both expos will provide college access to over 50 colleges, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities, (HBCUs). Both events will also feature seminars on booming careers, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), financial aid, and helping student athletes. Attendees can meet with representatives from a diverse range of colleges and universities, with the opportunity to get accepted on the spot and be awarded scholarships on the spot. Many colleges will also waive their college application fees. A special segment at Latino College Expo will focus on DACA and Dream Act students, to help parents learn what it takes to get their students into college to obtain degrees.
High school seniors, juniors, college transfer students, and adult learners interested in higher education are encouraged to attend the expos to help them navigate the college admissions process. In broadly promoting a college-going culture, NCRF welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in a host of enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to connecting with college recruiters, students can attend other dynamic and informative seminars and workshops, such as, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HCBU, 411 for the Student Athlete, How to Start a Business & Maintain It, and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.
“It is our hope to be a catalyst for change in the communities we serve. By expanding access to educational opportunities for Brown and Black students, we provide students a window to amazing possibilities. These are students who, in their own words, didn’t know they could do it. We want each of them to know the world is at their feet” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.
This year’s 1st Annual Chicago Latino College Expo is sponsored by Northeastern Illinois University, a leading Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), along with the 7th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ sponsors - Toyota, Active Minds, Foundation Clothing Co., NCRF TV, McDonald’s, and HP.
Event is free to the public by registering at www.ncrfoundation.org. For sponsorship/ partnership opportunities also visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Latino College Expo™ and Black College Expo™ (BCE) are trademarks of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. It was founded in 1999 by Founder/CEO Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
