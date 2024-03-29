NCRF Teams with NEIU to offer Inaugural Chicago Latino College ExpoTM
Linking Latinos to unprecedented educational resources, college access and hundreds of thousands in scholarships!CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) are excited to announce the inaugural Latino College Expo™, in Chicago on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the NEIU Campus at 5500 N. Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60625. The Expo provides students with invaluable access to over 50 colleges and universities, with a special focus on Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and a variety of other highly regarded educational programs. Additionally, select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!
The Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is dedicated to guiding high school and adult students to their ideal college home and helping college transfer students transition to a four-year institution. Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
"Northeastern Illinois University is proud to partner with the National College Resources Foundation to host the Latino College Expo. As a Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving Institution, Northeastern is dedicated to providing a quality education while promoting diversity, equity, and economic mobility. The University offers over 90 undergraduate, certificate programs, and graduate degrees and prioritizes programs like the NEIU For You scholarship to minimize student debt and foster academic persistence. We are committed to empowering our diverse community of students by providing an excellent, affordable learning, teaching, and scholarship environment," said Katrina E Bell-Jordan, Interim President, Northeastern Illinois University.
“As proud first-generation Latinas, we are celebrating this pivotal moment for our communities as we partner with Northeastern Illinois University to introduce Chicago’s first Latino College Expo! Together, all we can hope for is the opportunity to inspire students and the Chicago community by offering them access to vital educational resources and ensuring they have all the tools needed to thrive. This moment is truly a beacon of hope and opportunity for students to forge new pathways to success. ¡Adelante juntos hacia un futuro mas brillante!” said Gabriela Villanueva-Vega and Bridget Hurtado of National College Resources Foundation’s Latino Community Engagement Program Team.
The inaugural Chicago Latino College Expo™ is sponsored by Northeastern Illinois University, a leading Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), along with Toyota, Active Minds, Foundation Clothing Co., NCRF TV, McDonald’s, and HP.
To secure your spot, please register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-chicago-latino-college-expo-tickets-808818627287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
About Northeastern Illinois University
Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) in the Midwest. The University has additional locations in the metropolitan area, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro and the University Center of Lake County.
About NCRF and the Latino College Expo™
The Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is a trademarked event of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
NCRF CONTACT: Joan Scott, 210-834-9964, joan@ncrfoundation.org
NEIU CONTACT: Christopher Childers, 773-442-4220, C-Childers@neiu.edu
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
NEIU Latino College Expo