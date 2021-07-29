21A102797 press release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote and Trooper Knight
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 28, 2021 1756 hours
STREET: Rt 109
TOWN: Belvidere
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Minor
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: SX4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the afternoon of July 28, 2021 several concerned motorists called 911
reporting erratic operation of a red Suzuki sedan on Routes 118 and 109 in the
Town of Belvidere. While Troopers were in route to the area, they were advised
the vehicle had collided with a telephone phone on Route 109 in Belvidere
Center. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as
Elizabeth Minor, 32, of Lowell. Minor showed several indicators of impairment,
and once she was medically cleared, she was arrested for driving under the
influence of alcohol (second offense), and driving with a criminally suspended
license. The telephone pole Minor struck was severed in half, and needed to be
replaced. Minor was subsequently released with a citation ordering her to appear
at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 18, 2021 at
1230 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Lamoille
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742