21A102797 press release

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote and Trooper Knight

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2021 1756 hours

STREET: Rt 109

TOWN: Belvidere

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Minor

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: SX4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the afternoon of July 28, 2021 several concerned motorists called 911

reporting erratic operation of a red Suzuki sedan on Routes 118 and 109 in the

Town of Belvidere. While Troopers were in route to the area, they were advised

the vehicle had collided with a telephone phone on Route 109 in Belvidere

Center. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as

Elizabeth Minor, 32, of Lowell. Minor showed several indicators of impairment,

and once she was medically cleared, she was arrested for driving under the

influence of alcohol (second offense), and driving with a criminally suspended

license. The telephone pole Minor struck was severed in half, and needed to be

replaced. Minor was subsequently released with a citation ordering her to appear

at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 18, 2021 at

1230 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

