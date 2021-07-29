Bidding Set to Close on Three Orange County Virginia Country Properties Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will be a great present and future investment.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a 3 bedroom home on 4.38± acres, a 4 bedroom home on 29.1± acres and a 3 bedroom on 2.7± acres in Orange County VA on Wednesday, August 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted to market and sell these properties,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will be a great present and future investment and they will be sold at the price you bid.”
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Wednesday, August 4 at 2:30 PM – 8166 Burr Hill Road, Rhoadesville, VA 22542
3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 4.38 +/- acres -- Detached 2 bay garage -- Detached 45'x68' shop building -- Great opportunity for a home based business
• Features an eat-in kitchen; living room w/fireplace; dining room & attic; rear deck (width of the entire home); asphalt driveway
• Detached 45'x68' shop building (15' sidewall height); detached 2 bay garage w/rear shed off
• Located only .4 mile from Rt. 20; 8.5 miles to Rt. 3; 20 miles to Woodberry Forest; short drive to Culpeper and the Town of Orange!
Wednesday, August 4 at 2:35 PM – 29080 Horner Drive, Rhoadesville, VA 22542
NOTE: Auction will be conducted off site at 8166 Burr Hill Rd., Rhoadesville, VA 22542
4 BR/4 BA home w/walk-out basement on 29.1± acres -- Several outbuildings w/great storage – Pond
• Features an eat-in kitchen; living room; dining room; family room w/fireplace (stove insert); walk-out basement; attic; pond; gravel driveway
• Several outbuildings for storage
• Located only .4 mile from Rt. 20; 8.5 miles to Rt. 3; 20 miles to Woodberry Forest; short drive to Culpeper and the Town of Orange!
Wednesday, August 4 at 5:00 PM – 15598 Mountain Track Road, Orange, VA 22960
3 BR/3 BA ranch style brick home w/finished walk-out basement on 2.7± acres -- 24'x60' shop/garage w/attached covered carport -- 40'x52' equipment/storage building -- Great opportunity for a home based business
• Features a kitchen; living room w/fireplace; large 3 season room; enclosed rear porch w/cabinets & great storage; finished walk-out basement w/fireplace; attic w/pull down stairs; 1 bay attached carport
• Large covered rear patio; covered front entrance; gravel driveway; fish pond; mature landscaping & garden area
• Detached 24'x60' shop/garage w/attached 24'x20' covered carport/work area; 40'x52' equipment/storage building w/enclosed loft area for storage
• Located only 2.5 miles from Rt. 15, 3 miles from Rt. 20 & Town of Orange, and a short drive to Charlottesville & Fredericksburg!!
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com