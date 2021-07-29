Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,526 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 SB Near Exit 12

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Update

I 89 south bound near exit 12 is now back open and no longer experiencing delays. Please drive carefully.

David Hamlin II

ECD Supervisor

CIDT Member

VSP - Williston PSAP

2777 St. George rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802.878.7111

PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173

From: Hamlin, David A via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 6:03 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 SB Near Exit 12

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 south bound near exit 12 is experiencing delays back to mile marker 86.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

David Hamlin II

ECD Supervisor

CIDT Member

VSP - Williston PSAP

2777 St. George rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802.878.7111

PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173

You just read:

Re: I 89 SB Near Exit 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.