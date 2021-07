St. Albans // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A202827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 7/28/2021 at 1409

STREET: VT 207 & Woods Hill Rd

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woods Hill

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Crowe

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BRADENTON Florida

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Mckinstry

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 28, 2021 at 1409 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a crash in the intersection of Woods Hill Rd. and 207. Investigation revealed that vehilce 1 had entered the intersection from the west on Woods Hill. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to vehilce 2 as it was traveling south on VT 207 and a crash occurred. There were no injuries that resulted in this crash.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993