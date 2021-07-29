Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct & Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE# 21A302909

 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2021 1709 hours

 

LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury, VT

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation x1, Disorderly Conduct x2, Gross Negligent Operation x1

 

 

ACCUSED: Ronald D. Wells

 

AGE: 74

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Woodbury, VT. Additional 911 calls revealed that after the crash an altercation between the two operators took place. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendants. Subsequent investigation led to both parties being issued criminal citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 09/16/2021 0830 hours

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

