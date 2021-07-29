Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct & Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 21A302909
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2021 1709 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation x1, Disorderly Conduct x2, Gross Negligent Operation x1
ACCUSED: Ronald D. Wells
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Woodbury, VT. Additional 911 calls revealed that after the crash an altercation between the two operators took place. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendants. Subsequent investigation led to both parties being issued criminal citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/16/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A