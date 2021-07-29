Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct & Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A302909

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2021 1709 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 14, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation x1, Disorderly Conduct x2, Gross Negligent Operation x1

ACCUSED: Ronald D. Wells

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

ACCUSED: Bruce Melendy

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Woodbury, VT. Additional 911 calls revealed that after the crash an altercation between the two operators took place. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendants. Subsequent investigation led to both parties being issued criminal citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/16/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A