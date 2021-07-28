Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,530 in the last 365 days.

Roads to Prosperity to fix Logan County slip

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV –  Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Monday, July 26, 2021 that a project to correct a precarious slip in Logan County has been awarded to Thaxton Construction Company Inc.

Thaxton Construction Company Inc., of Sissonville, will build a pile wall to correct a major slip along Bungalow Woods Road in Logan County. Thaxton bid $274,260.90 for the project.

The project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

“It's the only access going into a subdivision in the Holden area,” said DOH District 2 Construction Engineer Chris Collins.

Collins said the slip occurred on a steep hillside, threatening a home below. DOH has since bought the home and intends to demolish it.

Contractors will construct a piling wall at the site of the slide to hold back the earth and make sure the hillside doesn't slip again. “This piling wall will fix that slip and address those concerns, and restore the road to its original condition,” Collins said.

“Roads to Prosperity has allowed us to fix this ongoing problem,” he said. “Without Roads to Prosperity, it would have taken a lot longer.”

Collins expects construction to begin within weeks. The project is expected to be complete this fall.​​

You just read:

Roads to Prosperity to fix Logan County slip

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.