Roads to Prosperity to fix Logan County slip

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Monday, July 26, 2021 that a project to correct a precarious slip in Logan County has been awarded to Thaxton Construction Company Inc.

Thaxton Construction Company Inc., of Sissonville, will build a pile wall to correct a major slip along Bungalow Woods Road in Logan County. Thaxton bid $274,260.90 for the project.

The project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

“It's the only access going into a subdivision in the Holden area,” said DOH District 2 Construction Engineer Chris Collins.

Collins said the slip occurred on a steep hillside, threatening a home below. DOH has since bought the home and intends to demolish it.

Contractors will construct a piling wall at the site of the slide to hold back the earth and make sure the hillside doesn't slip again. “This piling wall will fix that slip and address those concerns, and restore the road to its original condition,” Collins said.

“Roads to Prosperity has allowed us to fix this ongoing problem,” he said. “Without Roads to Prosperity, it would have taken a lot longer.”

Collins expects construction to begin within weeks. The project is expected to be complete this fall.​​