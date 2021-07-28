Burgum issues statement in response to new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement in response to the COVID-19 guidance released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding fully vaccinated individuals.

“Active COVID-19 cases today represent just 3% of North Dakota’s peak case numbers last November. Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain below 20 patients, and July deaths due to COVID-19 are on track to be the lowest since the pandemic began. Yet our positive case numbers are trending in the wrong direction, even with limited testing occurring,” Burgum said. “The highly contagious Delta variant is driving cases up across the United States, and nearly all COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are among those not vaccinated. Safe, effective vaccines are available to all North Dakotans ages 12 and up and represent the best defense against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Individuals with questions about the vaccines, which are now protecting nearly 1.5 billion people worldwide, are encouraged to visit with their own doctor or medical provider.

“The State of North Dakota will not be recommending any changes for state employees in response to the new CDC guidance at this time,” Burgum continued. “North Dakota’s statewide COVID-19 emergency ended April 30. Local entities are best suited to consider CDC guidelines based on local conditions, including case rates, positivity rates and available hospital capacity. North Dakota has relied on personal responsibility throughout the pandemic. Residents are encouraged to educate themselves on the differences of the Delta variant, be aware of the level of spread in their area and utilize well-known COVID-19 etiquette and mitigation measures as appropriate.”