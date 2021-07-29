CloudChomp Announces Customer Benchmark Reporting
CloudChomp announces Customer Benchmark Reporting to provide customers with advanced financial and technical analytics
CloudChomp helps businesses extract maximum value from on-premises, on-cloud, and in-motion migration projects.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces a new Premium Edition feature, Benchmarking Reports. CloudChomp CC Analyzer, the industry leading infrastructure rightsizing and modernization platform, offers an array of features to meet customers where they are and assist them through the entire migration journey. The agentless, all-in-one collaborative workspace, assists customers with discovery, financial modeling, license optimization, application discovery, machine and application dependency mapping, wave and migration planning, accountability, and post migration modernization.
— David Pulaski
CloudChomp’s latest CC Analyzer Premium Edition upgrade includes Benchmarking Reports to provide customers with advanced analytics to check their financial and technical statistics with other companies or agencies of their size, region, or industry. “CloudChomp helps businesses extract maximum value from on-premises, on-cloud, and in-motion migration projects,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “Now, we help customers exit the bubble of their own environment to gain insight into how they perform compared to others with accurate, data-driven benchmarking reports.”
Based on more than 1 trillion data points, 500,000 machines, and over 1,000 entities, CloudChomp provides customers benchmarking results in eight (8) different categories, including:
• Under utilized machines
• CPU utilization
• Memory utilization
• Hardware age
• Machine density
• Average cost per machine on-premises
• Savings % in the cloud
• Windows %
Another important time-saving advantage of benchmarking is to help businesses identify their own outlier statistics to immediately resolve problems limiting their ability to maximize return on investment (ROI) on-premises and in the cloud. CloudChomp’s Benchmarking Reports, along with several other upgraded features are currently available for Premium Edition customers.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
