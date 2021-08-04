Clean and Conscious NY-centric Fragrance House, KIERIN NYC, Releases New Perfume Inspired by New York City Piers
New fragrance KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK is a premium niche eau de parfum with salty-aquatic harmony of Salted Fig, Sage, Seaweed, Italian Bergamot, Eucalyptus, Mimosa, Violet and Tonka Wood notes crafted in collaboration with award-winning perfumer, Jerome Epinette.
Available in two sizes, 50ml full-bottle ($89 USD) and 10ml travel-spray ($32 USD), KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK is now available direct-to-consumers online and, for a limited time only while supplies last, new orders at www.kierin-nyc.com receive a free 1ml sample.
KIERIN NYC, a toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan, sustainably sourced perfume house celebrates self-care, individuality and togetherness with its new fragrance.
Pier New York is a bold unisex 2.0 perfume that aims to move people into a mood that promotes action. “After everything we’ve been through, we’re better together. That's the message I would like to share,” says Mona Maine de Biran the CEO and female founder of the independent perfumery KIERIN NYC. The PIER NEW YORK story begins with a description of an anticipated rendezvous between individuals who are intrinsically entwined:
Lunar tide. Surf and pier. We collide. Immovable concrete meets water that flows fast, like Manhattan, in both directions.
Made in the USA and crafted in collaboration with award-winning perfumer Jerome Epinette, the juxtaposed harmony of its notes include: salted fig, sage, seaweed, bergamot, eucalyptus, Tonka Wood, violet and mimosa. The story continues, sharing the experience of strolling along a bustling city shoreline. Fans of the story are invited to join the MyKierin Team, spreading good-vibes only on social media their own #MyKierin scent stories of feeling good and togetherness illuminated by the fragrance.
"Pier New York is a perfume that smells amazing and feels good to me, too. Like a warm hug from a strong, ocean breeze that's traveled miles along a woodland shore. It’s an empowering feeling of self-care and my new scent for subliminally signaling that sentiment to others," says Mona, also the author of each story in the brand's collection. The other fragrance stories in the collection are: Kierin NYC Rose Ink, Nitro Noir, Santal Sky, Sunday Brunch and 10 a.m. Flirt.
KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK arrives August 2021 to select retailers in the USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, South Korea, Hong Kong and Bahrain and is now sold online at www.kierin-nyc.com. Accessibly priced at $89.00 / 50 ml. and $32.00 / 10 ml. travel sized.
ABOUT KIERIN NYC: Launched in 2018, Kierin NYC is a NY-centric niche-perfume house challenging the conventional rules of the fragrance industry with its approach to perfumery, flexible direct to consumer business (DTC) model and colognes containing high percentages of perfume oil concentrations for longevity and qualitative experiences at an accessible price. Every scent in the independent fragrance house’s collection is a unique work of art. Unisex, toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan and eco-friendly made with sustainable ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates, the perfumes are presented in opaque bottles without unnecessary dyes or UV stabilizers. Co-founded and owned by the former international model, Mona Maine de Biran, the brand celebrates diversity, equality, inclusivity and a New York City lifestyle using art, not celebrities or models, as its muse.
Social: #kierinnyc @kierinnyc #pierny
Related Links https://kierin-nyc.com/products/pier-new-york-eau-de-parfum
Mona Maine de Biran
KIERIN NYC
+1 917-624-9930
contact@kierin-nyc.com
Real New York City Stories Illuminated in Fragrance by KIERIN NYC, a clean and conscious perfume brand for all