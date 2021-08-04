Clean and Conscious NY-centric Fragrance House, KIERIN NYC, Releases New Perfume Inspired by New York City Piers

New fragrance KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK is a premium niche eau de parfum with salty-aquatic harmony of Salted Fig, Sage, Seaweed, Italian Bergamot, Eucalyptus, Mimosa, Violet and Tonka Wood notes crafted in collaboration with award-winning perfumer, Jerome Epinette.

Available in two sizes, 50ml full-bottle ($89 USD) and 10ml travel-spray ($32 USD), KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK is now available direct-to-consumers online and, for a limited time only while supplies last, new orders at www.kierin-nyc.com receive a free 1ml sample.