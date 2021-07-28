California District Courts In ‘Emergency’ Await Biden Nominees

President Joe Biden has yet to put forward nominees for district courts in California, a state where all four federal trial courts say they’re hamstrung by a growing list of vacancies considered “emergencies.”
