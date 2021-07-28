Four attorneys seek SCJD judgeship

On July 16, 2021, members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the South Central Judicial District. The opening was created by the retirement of Judge John W. Grinsteiner.

Four lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Doug Burgum.

The applicants are: Justin M. Balzer (Bismarck), Travis W. Finck (Valley City), Micheal A. Mulloy (Bismarck) and Lindsey R. Nieuwsma (Bismarck).