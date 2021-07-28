Conduction Labs and Alova Announce a Joint Venture to Revolutionize Open Ear Listening
Conduction Labs by Alova's Joint Venture will redefine open ear listening with a new generation of products, starting with Etude.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONDUCTION LABS and ALOVA are pleased to announce their cooperation in a joint venture to be branded as CONDUCTION LABS by ALOVA.
“It was critical to find a manufacturing partner that could flawlessly execute on our consumer commitment to deliver a quality open ear product at a great value. We found that in Alova. They share that same dedication and vision combined with expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing.” said Bruce Borenstein CEO of Conduction Labs.
The first product to utilize the CONDUCTION LABS by ALOVA name will be the revolutionary Etude. Etude changes the game for open ear listening. Etude is an open ear full featured truly wireless headset utilizing directional audio technology. The product will launch on Kickstarter in early August.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with Conduction Labs to market products under the Conduction Labs by Alova brand. Bruce and the Conduction Labs team have a long history of success marketing and selling open ear headphones. We are confident in our future success together” said Karen Zhou of Alova.
CONDUCTION LABS was incorporated in January of 2020 with the goal of offering consumers high quality, feature rich, open ear headphone solutions at a highly competitive price delivering great value.
ALOVA has been manufacturing exceptional audio products since 2010. In 2017, ALOVA began development of open-ear audio products. With a team of industrial designers and engineers, Alova has the capacity and expertise to execute all facets of product development internally, including design, molding, tooling, software and manufacturing.
For More Information Contact:
Bruce Borenstein
bborenstein@conductionlabs.com
833-OPEN-EAR
www.conductionlabs.com
email us here
