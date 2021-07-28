St. Albans Barracks // MV incident // Aggravated Assault
CASE#: 21A102137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/21/21 @ approx. 1542 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 100, Town of Milton
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Brandyn M. Wells
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT
VICTIMS: Bonnie Reichelt (63) & Jeannie Kent (63)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Both from Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Wells was the passenger in a vehicle being operated by his brother which was traveling on I-89 in the town of Milton near MM 100 NB. At that time, while passing a vehicle being operated by Reichelt (Kent was the passenger), Wells was alleged to have pointed a firearm at them. A Deputy from the Franklin County Sheriffs Department later located the vehicle and identified the occupants. The case was subsequently transferred back to VSP and following additional investigation Wells was cited for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
