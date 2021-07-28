Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // MV incident // Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A102137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                            

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/21 @ approx. 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB MM 100, Town of Milton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Brandyn M. Wells                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton VT

 

VICTIMS: Bonnie Reichelt (63) & Jeannie Kent (63)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Both from Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Wells was the passenger in a vehicle being operated by his brother which was traveling on I-89 in the town of Milton near MM 100 NB. At that time, while passing a vehicle being operated by Reichelt (Kent was the passenger), Wells was alleged to have pointed a firearm at them. A Deputy from the Franklin County Sheriffs Department later located the vehicle and identified the occupants. The case was subsequently transferred back to VSP and following additional investigation Wells was cited for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

