TCEQ approves fines totaling $512,644

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $473,811 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, two municipal wastewater discharge, one public water system, one water quality, and one waste disposal well.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one industrial hazardous waste and two public water system.

In addition, on July 20 and 27, the executive director approved penalties totaling $38,833 against 10 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug 11, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.