Preliminary Agenda Announced for the 2021 UAS Summit & Expo
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the 2021 UAS Summit & Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, taking place October 13-14, 2021, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“This year we had a record number of abstracts submitted and rated by the ratings committee,” says Dayna Bastian, program coordinator for UAS Magazine. “There was a large number of people who wanted to speak, and it really demonstrates the sustaining energy and mounting support building within the UAS industry in North Dakota.”
This year’s agenda has been created with informative and timely presentations based on a ratings committee. The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on a specific topic area, including: the current state of the UAS industry; realizing beyond visual line of sight; and finding the future use of UAS in large and small operations.”
The 2021 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from around the world, such as:
• Northrop Grumman
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
• Northern Plains UAS Test Site/VANTIS
• L3Harris Technologies
• Dedrone
• DroneDeploy
• FAA
• USAF
• University of North Dakota
• And more
“Now in its 15th year, the Summit has become the most informative and meaningful event for the UAS industry inside the upper Midwest,” says John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales for UAS Magazine. “If you are looking for research, testing, commercializing, or doing military contract work, this is the place to be to gain insight and network with the industry’s top leaders. The UAS Summit demonstrates the commercialization and innovation that is happening within North Dakota and the region.
The Summit, taking place in the original epicenter of drone research, offers the most open airspace in the country. The Northern Plains has become the “Silicon Valley of Drones” and the sky is now filled with activity from commercial, government and military users.
