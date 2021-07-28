Zesty.io Launches New Partner Program, Marks Early Recruitment Success

Zesty.io hybrid headless CMS today announces its new program designed to provide clients with a global network of agencies and consultancies for implementation.

With agencies across the globe already signed and actively working on projects, we’re seeing a trend that they are ready to usher in the next generation of content management for their clients.” — Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the hybrid headless CMS that deploys, adapts, and scales natively, today announces its new program designed to provide clients with a global network of agencies and consultancies for implementation.

The program enables Partners to utilize the Zesty.io hybrid headless content management system (CMS) on behalf of their clients. Partners can earn unlimited revenue share as they build a practice around Zesty.io’s hybrid headless content management system.

“Our partner program has already seen remarkable success,” notes Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io. “With agencies across the globe already signed and actively working on projects, we’re seeing a trend that they are ready to usher in the next generation of content management for their clients.”

The program also offers complementary training, onboarding, and enterprise support to partners, as well as co-marketing and co-selling opportunities.

“The biggest goal of the program is to be a partner in the truest sense to our network of agencies,” says Dominic Tarantino, manager of the partner program. “This is not a simple program where we just provide revenue share to agencies who recommend Zesty.io to their customers - this is a broader effort to continue educating the market on the next generation of content marketing tools and ensuring our agencies are successful as they’re at the forefront of this movement.”

With agencies such as Simple Focus, PINGWorks, Experiom, and OpenXcell signed on, the Partner network has already accelerated to a global presence.

“We were partnered with Zesty.io prior to this formal engagement and have worked with them on large, enterprise implementations,” remarks JD Graffam, CEO of Simple Focus. “We are excited about this program as it will provide us with more resources to continue building amazing experiences for our clients with some of the best software on the market.”

For more information, visit https://www.zesty.io/partners or contact at partners@zesty.io.

About Zesty.io

Zesty.io is a San Diego-based hybrid headless CMS that can deploy, adapt, and scale itself globally via its native cloud service WebEngine, a template-driven platform that instantly deploys to global CDNs.

With automatic page builds and instant server-side rendering, Zesty.io enables brands including Sony and Rocket League to natively create and preview content, push code to staging environments, and deploy globally, all from the same platform.

Visit Zesty.io to learn more.