Del Norte County Summer Youth Fair at the Park
The event features games, activities and free COVID-19 vaccines for those age 12 and over (under age 18 need parent permission.)CRESCENT CITY, CA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer Youth Fair July 31 Offers Games,Fun and COVID-19 Vaccinations
A return to school is just around the corner. Spend time Saturday enjoying family fun at the Summer Youth Fair at the Park on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Street Park in Crescent City.
The event, sponsored by Del Norte County Department of Health and Human Services, features games, activities and free COVID-19 vaccines for those age 12 and over (under age 18 need parent permission.) COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and effective and are available regardless of insurance status.
COVID-19 testing and information is provided by Del Norte County public health nurses along with staff from Optum Serve. They’ll answer any questions you may have about testing and vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccinations are our best tool for stopping the spread of this deadly disease to friends, family, elders, teachers, and the people who work hard to keep our communities safe and open.
Once vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death from COVID-19 become almost zero. With the spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant, on the rise in California—community-wide protection from the disease is more important than ever.
