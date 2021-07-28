Health at Scale and Connections Health Solutions Join the Health Care Transformation Task Force
WASHINGTON, D.C., July 28, 2021 -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today the addition of two new members: Health at Scale and Connections Health Solutions.
Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of patients, payers, providers, and purchaser representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for health care stakeholders and the country. The Task Force serves as a resource and convener for members, as well as a leading public voice on value-based payment. The Task Force’s aim is to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.
The mission of Health at Scale, a health care machine intelligence company, is to bring precision delivery to health care and advance person-centered value-driven care through smart, proactive, hyper-relevant care intelligence that understands each patient’s individual needs at the moment. Value-based care cannot be implemented without knowing which care is low- or high-value; this determination is highly dependent on the patient, provider, time and setting of each care choice. In this setting, Health at Scale drives value-based care choices with deep clinical nuance both by matching patients to the right providers for their individual health needs and by flagging sub-optimal utilization that does not match each patient’s needs during pre-pay and prior auth settings.
“Technology, data solutions, and machine intelligence will play a critical role in the future of health care,” said Zahoor Elahi, COO, Health at Scale. “Health at Scale’s perspectives are critical to achieving HCTTF’s goal of reducing costs and eliminating waste while improving patient-centered care and outcomes.”
The Task Force also welcomes Connections Health Solutions, the founder and national leader in behavioral health crisis care, to the membership.
Connections Health Solutions has intricately woven high quality, lower cost, value-based care into its culture and history as a company. Connections Health Solutions operates the two largest 24/7 behavioral health facilities in the nation and provides a range of crisis and outpatient services to 35,000 people per year, helping people with mental health and substance use diagnoses achieve stability in the least restrictive setting. Connections Health Solutions has demonstrated significant reduction of hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations and significant improvement in outpatient engagement and follow-up for people who experience behavioral health emergencies.
“Connections is honored to share our expertise in behavioral health crisis stabilization as it has enabled us to help hundreds of thousands of patients successfully avoid unnecessary, and expensive, hospitalizations,” said Colin LeClair, CEO, Connections Health Solutions. “We are excited to partner with HCTTF and look forward to helping them fully engage in behavioral health value-based care and payment models.”
“Health at Scale and Connections Health Solutions join HCTTF at a critical time in value-based transformation,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of HCTTF. “Both organizations are leading the innovation charge in their respective disciplines and will surely help support and advance HCTTF’s mission to deliver value-based, person-centered care.”
As members of the Task Force, Health at Scale and Connections Health Solutions join a consortium with a strong policy voice, deep operational expertise and experience, and demonstrated commitment to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery.
For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
The Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • Apervita • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Doctor On Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health at Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Lamaze International • Mark McClellan • Mass Brigham General • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
