Formaspace manufactured the testing laboratories for Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Average life expectancy at birth in selected rich nations by 2030 (in years). Source: Imperial College London/WHO

The American health care system, is showing signs of falling behind other industrialized nations, both in cost and health outcomes. What can we do about it?

It’s no wonder that medical debt has long been the leading reason for personal bankruptcy in the USA, and analysists now estimate that $45 billion in unpaid medical bills have been sent to collection.” — Formaspace