PAYMENT SERVICE AND TRUST AGREEMENT WITH CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP PLC

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nura Lyfe Sciences Corp ("Nura") announces the Payment Service and Trust Agreement dated February 1, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Cannsun Medhel Group PLC (“CMG”), a company base in Ireland.

Pursuant to the Agreement, CMG appointed Nura to serve as a paying agent in connection with disbursements of CMG’s funds from Nura’s bank account. The appointment is effective as of December 20, 2019.

Pursuant to the Agreement, NURA is entitled to a quarterly service fee of $2,000, reimbursement of all reasonable and documented expenses related to the providing of services pursuant to the Agreement.

During the first half of 2020, CMG was not able to complete the opening of corporate bank account due to COVID-19 travel restrictions (none of the directors of CMG reside in Ireland and Ireland had severe travel restrictions) and procedural delays. The Agreement and its intended use were to ensure funds could be transferred for operational expenditures of CMG.

The agreement has been filed and available to view on www.sedar.com under the profile of Nura.


NURA LYFE SCIENCES CORP.
On the behalf of the Board of Directors
Stephen Polakoff
Chair of the Board

Greg Bealer
Cannsun Medhel Group PLC
