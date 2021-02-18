CANNSUN MEDHEL BIOSCIENCE LTD. ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND NAME CHANGE
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Company is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company approved the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the ratio of ten pre-consolidated shares for one post-consolidated share. In relation to the share consolidation, the Company plans to change its name to “Nura Lyfe Sciences Corp.”
The Company currently has 69,945,455 common shares issued. After the share consolidation, the Company will have approximately 6,994,546 commons shares issued.
No fractional shares will be issued. Each fractional share remaining after the consolidation that is less than 1/2 of a share shall be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least 1/2 of a share shall be changed to one whole share.
The share consolidation and the change of name were approved pursuant to Article 9.1 and Article 9.2 of the Articles of the Company respectively, which authorize the board of directors of the Company to consolidate all or any of its unissued, or fully paid issued shares and to change the name of the Company by directors’ resolutions.
The effective date of the share consolidation, the change of name and new CUSIP and ISIN will be announced by a separate news release.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Stephen Polakoff
Chair of the Board
Greg Bealer
