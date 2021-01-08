CANNSUN MEDHEL BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO ITS BOARD
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANNSUN MEDHEL BIOSCIENCE LTD ("Company") – is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert V. Matthews and Mr. Anastase Maragos to the Board of Directors of the company as of January 6, 2021. Both directors will act as independent directors for the company.
Mr. Matthews brings more than 40 years of experience in public companies at the executive level that include mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. Currently, Robert V. Matthews is Chairman of Mirage Screen Systems Inc. a global manufacturer of screen doors. He is also on the board of MAS Gold Corp, he formerly was a director of Viceroy Exploration and chair of the audit committee, that company sold to Yamana Gold. Robert is a former director of natural food company Natures Hemp with its brand Holy Crap which is sold worldwide. Mr. Matthews previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Skeena Resources Ltd., Independent Director at SnipGold Corp., Chief Financial Officer for Brett Resources, Inc. and formally Controller for MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. at the time one of British Columbia’s largest companies. Robert V. Matthews received an undergraduate degree from the University of Alberta.
Mr. Maragos brings 15 years’ experience with public companies in the technology and energy space. Mr. Maragos is a partner and leader of the Personal Injury Group at Watson Goepel LLP. With over 25 years of experience in the area of personal injury law, he has also acted for international companies in Europe and the Gulf region. Mr. Maragos previously was a director for a public company of Edgewater Wireless of Ottawa, Canada.
Mr. Maragos graduated from the University of British Columbia School of Law.
“The company is very pleased to have both Mr. Matthews and Mr. Maragos as additions to our Board of Directors as we become involved in the research and development in botanical medicine and pharmacology” Stephen Polakoff Chairman of the company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Cannsun Medhel Bioscience Ltd.
Stephen Polakoff
Chair
Cannsun Medhel Bioscience Ltd.
1090 Hamilton Street
Vancouver BC CANADA
V6B 2R9
s.polakoff@cannsun.com
Cannsun Medhel Bioscience Ltd.
+1 780-970-3789
