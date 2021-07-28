Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Butler
West Chester Township
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Clermont
Clermont County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Columbiana County
FFR IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Seven Hills
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Shaker Heights
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Westlake
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Westlake Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Scioto Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Confidential Health Services LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Judicial Conference
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Gallia County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Greene County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Clifton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Londonderry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Blue Ash
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Lockland
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Henry County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Henry County Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Madison County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Somerford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Miami County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Covington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
City of Zanesville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Auglaize Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Village of Frankfort
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Trumbull
Bazetta Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Clearcreek Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Village of Shreve
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
