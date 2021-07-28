For Immediate Release:

July 28, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Butler West Chester Township IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Clermont Clermont County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Columbiana County FFR IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Shaker Heights IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Westlake IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Westlake Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Scioto Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Confidential Health Services LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Judicial Conference 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia Gallia County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Greene County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Clifton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Londonderry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Blue Ash C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Lockland IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Henry County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Henry County Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Madison County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Somerford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Miami County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Covington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum City of Zanesville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Auglaize Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Village of Frankfort IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Trumbull Bazetta Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Clearcreek Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Village of Shreve IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov