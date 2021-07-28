Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 29, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 28, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Butler

West Chester Township

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Seven Hills

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Shaker Heights

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Westlake

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Westlake Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Scioto Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Confidential Health Services LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Judicial Conference

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Clifton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Londonderry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Blue Ash

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Lockland

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Henry County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Somerford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Covington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

City of Zanesville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Auglaize Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Village of Frankfort

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bazetta Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Clearcreek Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Village of Shreve

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

