Business Reporter: Implementing Secure by Design and future proof IoT networks
Connectivity management platforms are key to making the most out of local networks across the globeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS Business Solutions, explains how global connectivity management platforms can help optimise IoT systems. Widely available sensors and IoT devices can’t guarantee the success of IoT projects by themselves. Businesses deploying IoT solutions need to also have access to a global network which provides an optimum level of connectivity.
The best way to navigate the complexities which come with an IoT network is to rely on a centralized platform with embedded security features. The right connectivity partner also has the negotiation power that individual businesses don’t, and therefore, can secure for the latter contracts offering local fees anywhere on the globe, without any time or data limitations.
TELUS, a Canadian communications technology company, entered into a partnership in February 2021 with Eseye, a British outfit with extensive experience in IoT and device design, as well as system integration and IoT certification, with TELUS bringing software and cloud capabilities to the table. To make deployments smoother for businesses, TELUS also provides its clients with IoT support services 24/7, while the company’s eSIM card – a SIM card that can switch between wireless carriers without the hassle of changing physical SIMs – delivers near 100% global connectivity management across 700 mobile networks in 190 countries using an algorithm that ensures the best quality network is selected at any given moment.
To learn more about TELUS’s platform, watch the video.
