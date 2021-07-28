Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In Market 2021-2030

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2020 to $9.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cell culture consumables and equipment global market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of cell culture consumables and equipment market.

The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consists of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment and related service. Cell culture consumables include sera, media, reagents, and equipment such as bioreactors, cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, and incubators. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientist in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, and engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production and toxicity testing.

Trends In The Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with higher degree of structural complexity and maintain the steady state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures.

Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Segments:

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is further segmented based on product, end user, application, consumables, instruments and geography.

By Product: Consumables, Instruments

By End User: Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Others

By Application: Vaccination, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Recombinant Products, Stem Cell Technology,

Regenerative Medicine, Others

By Consumables: Media, Sera, Reagents

By Instruments: Cell Culture Vessels, Bioreactors, Biosafety Cabinets, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Centrifuges

By Geography: The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare and Merck KGaA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

