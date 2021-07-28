Alternative Data Market Size, Share Shows Growth Rate Of Around 40%

Alternative Data Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Alternative Data Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alternative data market size is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2020 to $2.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The alternative data market is expected to reach $8.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%.

The alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight. Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.

Read More On The Global Alternative Data Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternative-data-global-market-report

Major players in the alternative data market are 1010Data Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Eagle Alpha Ltd., Preqin Ltd., Ravenpack International SL, The Earnest Research Company, Thinknum Inc., UBS Evidence Lab, YipitData, Dataminr Inc., M Science LLC, 7Park Data Inc., Convergence Inc., Geotab Inc, Jumpshot, JWN Energy, and Talkingdata.

In January 2020, The Earnest Research Company, a US-based data analytics company acquired Alpha Hat Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Alpha Hat Inc. is a US-based, mobile geolocation intelligence provider that specializes in refining alternative data into actionable insights for investors. The acquisition allows The Earnest Research Company to demonstrate the insights of the new data products of the highest quality and accuracy.

North America was the largest region in the alternative data market in 2020. The regions covered in the alternative data market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s alternative data industry report is segmented by data type into credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, social and sentiment data, web scraped data, web traffic and by industry into automotive, BFSI, energy, industrial, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, real estate and construction, retail, transportation and logistics.

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alternative data market overview, forecast alternative data market size and growth for the whole market, alternative data global market segments, and geographies, alternative data global market trends, alternative data global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Alternative Data Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5184&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Big Data and Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-and-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-support-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/s