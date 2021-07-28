Green Building Materials Industry Outlook 2020 Through 2030

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green building materials market size is expected to grow from $216.99 billion in 2020 to $238.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the green building materials market is mainly due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability which is driving the demand for green building materials. The market is expected to reach $383.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive this growth of the green building materials market in the coming years. Green building is the discipline of designing structures and employing procedures from site selection to design, construction, operation, service, remodeling, and deconstruction that are ecologically responsible and resource efficient. As green building materials are utilized to produce green buildings, the demand for green building materials is also expanding. For instance, according to a 2019 global survey conducted by World Green Building Trends Smart Market Study, nearly half of all respondents intend to construct more than 60% of their buildings as green buildings by 2021. According to the same survey, green building is also gaining popularity among building owners, with 57% expecting to make the bulk of their constructions green by 2021.

Read More On The Global Green Building Materials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

The global green building materials market is segmented by type into structural, exterior, interior, others, by application into framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, interior finishing, others, and by end use into residential buildings, non-residential buildings.

North America was the largest region in the green building materials market in 2020. Asia Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the green building materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the construction sustainable materials market are CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, RedBuilt LLC, Andersen Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Cemex, Chengdu Onekin Green building materials Co. Ltd., Ecostar LLC, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides green building materials global market overview, forecast green building materials global market size and growth for the whole market, green building materials global market segments, and geographies, green building materials global market trends, green building materials global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Green Building Materials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5182&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market- By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products), By Application (Retail And Other Commercial Buildings, Office Buildings, Healthcare Buildings, Education Buildings, Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings, Factory Buildings) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-market

Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market - By Automation Type (Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System, Network Management System), By Application (Government, Airports, Hospitals, Manufacturing Establishments, others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-buildings-market

Construction Market - By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-market

Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-inspection-services-global-market-report

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-plastics-rubber-wood-and-textile-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/