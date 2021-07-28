New Tenantcube Feature Allows Landlords To Promote Properties On Facebook And Other Leading Websites With A Single Click
Ad syndication through the Tenantcube application instantly advertises the property listing on Facebook Marketplace and a dozen other top rental websites.
In our discussions with landlords, we kept hearing that advertising their properties on multiple sites was a real pain point. They hate the extra time it takes to repost a listing in multiple places.”ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landlords eager to save time and attract more applicants to their properties now have access to a game-changing new tool through Tenantcube’s property management software. With one click, Tenantcube’s all-new Ad Syndication feature allows users to post their property listing to a collection of their country’s leading property rental advertising websites for one low price.
Rather than having to take the time to post the same property listing on multiple rental websites, for just $49, landlords can let Tenantcube take on the task for them. After creating a property listing, they can simply opt-in for Advertising Syndication. With the click of a button, their exact posting is automatically promoted across multiple property rental websites. In the U.S., Tenantcube Ad Syndication includes promotion on Facebook Marketplace, Rentable, Zumper, RentLingo, EveryRent, Uloop, Walk Score, HotPads, Bing, Trovit, Realtor.com and PadMapper. Canadian Tenantcube users can have their property listings automatically shared on Facebook Marketplace, Rentable, HotPads and Walk Score. As part of this service, Tenantcube helps landlords make the most of every potential lead by collecting and sharing information about leads with the landlord and sending a reminder if an email or call from a potential tenant has been missed.
While the idea of advertising on so many of the industry’s leading rental sites may spark worry about being overwhelmed with applications, that’s not the case for Tenantcube users. Tenantcube was specifically designed to simplify and streamline tenant selection tasks to ensure that an increased number of applications doesn’t mean an increased amount of work.
Tenantcube allows landlords making tenant decisions to quickly and easily:
Receive and manage rental applications from any device
Filter, compare and create shortlists of the most suitable applicants
Perform background and credit checks
Create, send, sign and receive digital lease agreements
Digitally collect deposits and rent payments
According to Tenantcube’s CEO and co-founder, Andrews Moses, “In our discussions with landlords, we kept hearing that advertising their properties on multiple sites was a real pain point. They want to attract the best tenants possible, but they hate the extra time it takes to repost a listing in multiple places. Then, if they don’t have a good software solution, managing the increased volume of applicants adds to their frustration. Tenantcube takes care of both those problems. Our new Ad Syndication feature makes it easy to cast a broad net by automatically posting a listing to multiple sites, so more people actually see it. Then, our other Tenantcube features take over to make managing the increased number of applications effortless.”
About Tenantcube
Tenantcube was founded by an Ontario-based landlord who wanted to completely revolutionize the renting experience for owners, property managers, realtors and tenants. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products while compared to traditional methods of property management. Visit www.tenantcube.com to sign up for a free 30 day trial.
