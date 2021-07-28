Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: 100 Block of Upsal Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the 100 block of Upsal Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:04 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a bat and hit the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, 37 year-old Lorenzo Barnett Wilson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

