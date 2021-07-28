Shaftsbury Barracks / Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 6th, 2021, at 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1062 - Stalking
ACCUSED: Joshua Coleman
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised that a GPS device had been located underneath a female's vehicle. Investigation revealed that Joshua Coleman, age 45, of Manchester, VT, placed the GPS device underneath the female's vehicle to track her location. Joshua turned himself into the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was processed and release. The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release on Joshua and ordered him to appear in court on July 28th, 2021, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 28th, 2021, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.