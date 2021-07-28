Shaftsbury Barracks / Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 6th, 2021, at 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1062 - Stalking

ACCUSED: Joshua Coleman

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised that a GPS device had been located underneath a female's vehicle. Investigation revealed that Joshua Coleman, age 45, of Manchester, VT, placed the GPS device underneath the female's vehicle to track her location. Joshua turned himself into the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was processed and release. The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release on Joshua and ordered him to appear in court on July 28th, 2021, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 28th, 2021, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.