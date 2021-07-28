Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/09/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burrington Hill Road, Whitingham VT.

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: David Powell

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT.

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/09/21, at approximately 2216 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks

responded to a report of a family fight. Troopers began their investigation at a

neighboring residence where the victim found safety. This investigation

determined that David Powell 67, had assaulted a household family member. Powell

had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Troopers, who were unable to locate

him despite a search of the area.

Troopers completed an arrest warrant for Powell, which was issued on 07/15/21.

Shortly thereafter, Powell turned himself into the Vermont Superior Court,

Windham Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: 25,000, paid and released

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.