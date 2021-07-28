Westminster Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/09/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burrington Hill Road, Whitingham VT.
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David Powell
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT.
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/09/21, at approximately 2216 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks
responded to a report of a family fight. Troopers began their investigation at a
neighboring residence where the victim found safety. This investigation
determined that David Powell 67, had assaulted a household family member. Powell
had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Troopers, who were unable to locate
him despite a search of the area.
Troopers completed an arrest warrant for Powell, which was issued on 07/15/21.
Shortly thereafter, Powell turned himself into the Vermont Superior Court,
Windham Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: 25,000, paid and released
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.