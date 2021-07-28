TreX is BACK on the Sunshine Coast with the launch of the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival

TreX Cross Triathlon Swimmer Sunshine Coast MTB TreX Cross Triathlon Sunshine Coast

In breaking news the Sunshine Coast is ready to welcome back Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series to the spectacular Sunshine Coast in October 2021.

LANDSBOROUGH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In breaking news the Sunshine Coast is ready to welcome back Australia's National Cross Triathlon Series to the spectacular Sunshine Coast Hinterland at the Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival on 23rd-24th October 2021.

TreX Sunshine Coast has been sorely missed by athletes for the past two years as essential works were carried out on the Ewen Maddock Dam wall, but with works complete and water lapping the shores of the dam once again TreX is back in a much-anticipated return.

Queensland Championships

And the news doesn’t stop there. TreX Sunshine Coast has been awarded the Triathlon Queensland State Championships. So, not only will athletes be celebrating the return of this renowned event, but they will also have the chance to be in the running to qualify for the Australian national team and a state championships title.

Sunshine Coast MTB Festival

And, the action doesn’t end there, but rather continues into a second day of action on Sunday at the Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Festival which returns in its regular format with a 47.5k, 28.5k and 9.5k events, as well as a FREE Kids Mud Rats Dirt Bike.

Dirt Master Challenge

Athletes can also choose to tackle 2-days of hurt in the dirt at the Qld Dirt Master Challenge where they will compete across 2-days with the aim to record the fastest cumulative time for both events to take home the crown of Dirt Master or Dirt Mistress champion: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/event/sunshine-coast/#dirt-master

The Location

Based on the banks of spectacular Ewen Maddock dam this course offers the very best of the Sunshine Coast hinterland with its stunning waterways, rainforest trails and fern-filled bushland. The course includes some of the best fast and flowing single track mountain bike trails, and gritty off-road running trails found anywhere in Australia.

The Sunshine Coast MultiSport Festival is supported by the Sunshine Coast Council, and Economy Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said,

“our Sunshine Coast region had long been regarded as one of Australia’s exceptional destinations to host sporting events and we’re delighted to showcase some of our remarkable natural assets like Ewen Maddock Dam for this two-day event.”

Find Out More

To find out more and be a part of the off-road action go to:

 Watch | Sunshine Coast video action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAVM77JoZjs

 Visit | https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/event/sunshine-coast/

 Visit | https://in2adventure.com.au/event/sunshine-coast-mtb-festival-oct-2/

 Polar Challenge: https://in2adventure.com.au/in2adventure-polar-challenge/

In2Adventure Polar Challenge

The Polar Challenge provides athletes with not only the drive and goals to discover off road racing, but most importantly, thanks to Polar Australia, the technology, training and information required to either take on their first off road event, or, for those athletes who already know why off-road racing is so enticing, to improve performance.

The ‘In2Adventure Polar Challenge’ is open to all In2Adventure entrants, and as an added bonus it’s free to join and take part. Plus, there are some great opportunities to get connected with the Polar technology that can enhance training, no matter what the goals or level of fitness. As well as receiving training support, athletes taking part in each Polar Challenge have the opportunity to win a fantastic MultiSport Prize Package valued at over $1,500.

Find out more here: https://in2adventure.com.au/in2adventure-polar-challenge/

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/

Sunshine Coast Multisport Festival