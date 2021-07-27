$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JACKSON, MISS. –Having never played Mississippi Match 5, a Pass Christian player decided to try her luck on the Mississippi Match 5 July 15 drawing, which boasted an $85,000 jackpot.

She visited headquarters today to claim her prize. C & J Quick Stop, located at 400 Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian, sold the winning ticket.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, selected the quick pick option for her numbers, then forgot all about her ticket and the drawing until the following Sunday.

The player said she went straight to the Mississippi lottery website (mslotteryhome.com) to check her numbers. When she saw all five of her numbers matched the Mississippi Match 5 winning numbers, she thought something was wrong.

Then, reality hit as she recognized she’d won the $85,000 jackpot!

Jackpot Update!

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $50,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, July 29, drawing is anticipated to roll to $55,000.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 14th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $153 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot (the 15th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $186 million.  

In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

