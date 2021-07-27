Clearwater region waters to be stocked in August

Approximately 1,050 catchable- sized (10-12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked at the following locations during August.

Body of water Week to be stocked Number to be stocked Karolyn's Pond August 2-6 400 Karolyn's Pond August 23-27 400 Crooked Creek August 23-27 250

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery for more information (208) 476-3331. See our fish stocking page for statewide information about where fish are released.